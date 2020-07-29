Our View: Congress must remember bus industry when finalizing next relief act | COMMENTARY

Restaurants and the mom-and-pop shops that line Main Streets throughout the country are the type of businesses usually thought of in terms of those most adversely affected by the coronavirus, its implications and restrictions imposed to mitigate its spread. Many others are less obvious, from pet sitters to dry cleaners and retail clothes stores to those in commercial real estate.
Perhaps the hardest hit have been any involved with travel. With COVID-19′s summer resurgence and new hotspots popping up by the day, people simply aren’t driving or flying to or staying at vacation destinations in anywhere near the numbers of ordinary years.
And they aren’t taking bus trips. For an industry also impacted by fewer people using mass transit and by school closures, it’s been a rough four months. And the bus industry has not received relief funding in the way the airline industry has. Feeling like the industry she works in was forgotten, Lauren Grote of Rill’s Bus Service in Westminster wrote to members of Congress to ask for help.
Rill’s has been in business for 52 years and employs more than 50 people. It operates 38 school buses and five motorcoaches. Although buses aren’t prohibited from taking passengers during the pandemic, the Rill’s fleet sat idle from March 13 to July 17 as no one was booking any sort of trip until the company finally got a request for a bus to transport a wedding party recently. “If we don’t get the necessary economic relief funding very soon, there are going to be a lot of bus companies that will no longer be in operation,” Grote told us. “I think we have just been the forgotten industry.”
The American Bus Association (ABA) recently released a report that showed 80% to 95% of motorcoach trips have been canceled or are not being booked due to the pandemic. The U.S. private motorcoach, school bus and domestic passenger vessel industries collectively employ more than 400,000 people, according to the ABA. The motorcoach industry provides nearly 600 million passenger trips per year. In a normal year, that is.
The Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services Act, Senate Bill 4150, would provide $10 billion in grants and other emergency assistance to certain transportation providers, such as the bus and motorcoach industry. Sen. Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) introduced it in the Senate on July 2. Hoping for more support, Grote penned letters to a number of U.S. and Maryland political leaders, asking them to include the motorcoach industry in a future stimulus package. The most positive feedback she received was from U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat representing Maryland.
“COVID-19 has hurt small businesses across our state, including many local, family-owned motorcoach companies,” Van Hollen told us via email. “These businesses provide crucial transportation services for both commuters and long-distance travelers, and also support Maryland and the national capital region’s tourism industry. The Congress must continue working to provide support to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’ll be looking for ways to include this relief in the next package.”
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Grote said the CERTS Act is crucial to Rill’s survival. As she noted, any business, even one that’s been around for a half-century, will struggle to survive after four months without work. Here’s hoping congress keeps this industry in mind when the next relief package is agreed upon in Washington.