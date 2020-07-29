Our View: Congress must remember bus industry when finalizing next relief act | COMMENTARY

Rill’s has been in business for 52 years and employs more than 50 people. It operates 38 school buses and five motorcoaches. Although buses aren’t prohibited from taking passengers during the pandemic, the Rill’s fleet sat idle from March 13 to July 17 as no one was booking any sort of trip until the company finally got a request for a bus to transport a wedding party recently. “If we don’t get the necessary economic relief funding very soon, there are going to be a lot of bus companies that will no longer be in operation,” Grote told us. “I think we have just been the forgotten industry.”