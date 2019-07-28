Editorial: Threat of forcing special election subverts, keeps Carroll voters out of charter process

We have no issue with pushing back the timeline and allowing the commissioners to better understand the process of potentially moving from commission to charter government, to take the temperature of their constituents on the issue so as to gauge sentiment for change and, as Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said, to ensure that any charter written would not be rushed. “I will not entertain a change of this magnitude that doesn’t allow for the maximum amount of time. This is too huge,” Wantz said.