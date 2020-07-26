Our View: County recognizes coronavirus-related missteps, changes procedures | COMMENTARY

This one is totally on the county. We’re not going to blame any organization for trying to schedule an event that is legal under state law and the governor’s executive orders, as this one was. Further, the Secret Garden Music, Arts, and Wine Festival seems to have done everything right. Tanz Davidson, the event coordinator, told us they submitted a plan to the Carroll County Health Department in advance of the event, which they’ve held at the Farm Museum for a few years, and that they checked every person’s temperature at the gate, required masks in common areas, marked the ground to indicate social distancing, had plexiglass barriers, cleaned the bathrooms every 30 minutes, set up sanitizing stations and provided disposable cups for wine tasting, among other measures. He said guests were cooperative.