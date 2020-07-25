Our View: Thumbs up to patient care tech, rescue diver, pet pantry and young pageant winner l COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: With money tight for many during a coronavirus pandemic that has also created an epidemic of unemployment, feeding the family has been difficult enough, let alone feeding he family’s pets. The Humane Society of Carroll County (HSCC) has been has been hosting drive-thru pet pantries weekly since April to help families affected by the pandemic. Free supplies such as dog and cat food, cat litter, collars, dog beds, and more are available to pet owners who stop by, on a first-come, first-served basis. “We want to make sure that families with pets do not have to worry where their fur babies’ next meal will come from,” said Michelle Fidler, director of animal care at the shelter. Fidler told us the pantries have helped more than 800 families The shelter has been receiving supplies through GreaterGood.org, a nonprofit that has donated over $15 million in pet supplies across 46 states. Pantries are scheduled for July 25 at Thunderhead Bowl in Taneytown from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and July 28 at Green Acres Pet Center in Mount Airy from 10 a.m. to noon. Fidler hopes the pet pantries can continue into August.