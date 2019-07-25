Editorial: 4-H & FFA Fair offers a chance to support hardworking young people, learn about agriculture, have fun

What the fair is really about, of course, is supporting the young people who are continuing the county’s agricultural tradition and truly are the future, showcasing their animals and projects, some qualifying for state events. Visitors can check out livestock, gardening, crafts, fashion, fine arts and technology on display, the exhibits the culmination of many hours of hard work put in by dedicated Carroll County youths. Their work can be rewarded not only by the judges but by fair-goers who choose to participate in the annual livestock sale.