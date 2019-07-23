Editorial: After a good day for TownMall, what does the future hold?

On Monday, a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for five new businesses in the mall. Skayl, a defense contractor, Battleground, a video gaming lounge, Sweet Additions, a bakery, The Mermaid Movement, an experience-based company focused on ocean conservation, and Hackney Haunts, an upcoming haunted house, were welcomed. That is good news for the mall itself and for Carroll countians who would prefer to drive to one spot and take care of three or four items on a checklist rather than driving to multiple locations or relying solely on online commerce, which might be fine for some retail needs but doesn’t help if you want a coffee or some food while you are browsing for sporting goods at Dick’s or for clothes at Boscov’s or Belk.