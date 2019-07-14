Editorial: New initiative, mobile medical unit continuation of local efforts making a difference in fighting opioid epidemic

Those numbers provide some welcome good news. But it’s too early to claim a major trend, and it would certainly be a mistake to dial back efforts to address this far-reaching issue. That’s why we support the new initiative aimed at better educating the public about the reality of this situation. Five new signs around Carroll County are now displaying the number of total overdoses in Carroll in the first six months of 2019, 446, as well as the number of lives lost, 24, and those saved, 422 — along with information on how to get help for substance use disorders. (The Health Department’s and Sheriff’s Office’s data differs slightly -- the Sheriff’s Office data set might not always record overdoses where law enforcement was not involved, such as in situations where the opioid antidote naloxone was administered by a friend or family member and the victim was never taken to a hospital.)