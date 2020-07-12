Our View: Without enforcement, it’s unrealistic to expect all to follow executive order on wearing masks l COMMENTARY

The efficacy of wearing masks is no longer in debate. One study, published online in Health Affairs, a peer-reviewed health care journal, examined the number of daily COVID-19 cases by county in 15 states and Washington, D.C. between March 31 and May 22, and how the number of cases relate to mandated mask wearing policies. In places where masks were required in public, the daily number of cases declined by 0.9% in the first five days and then by 2% after 21+ days. Between 230,000 and 450,000 cases were possibly averted during that time frame due to these mandates, estimates in the study suggest.