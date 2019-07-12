Editorial: New East Middle should be built on the same campus as the current East Middle

The two options chosen by the Board to further consider were not a surprise. Eliminated was the possibility of creating a kindergarten-through-eighth grade school either on site or on the campus of Friendship Valley Elementary, outside of Westminster’s city limits. Those two options, while they could’ve addressed what to do about aging William Winchester Elementary before the situation at that Westminster school, too, becomes dire, were deemed too expensive with each expected to cost nearly $100 million. Also eliminated was the possibility of renovating the current East Middle. That option was favored by some because the building that has been East Middle for nearly 50 years was before that Westminster High School for 35 years and taking a wrecking ball to its historic Art Deco facade would be a shame. But the building is falling apart, is not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and fixing it up would cost more than $60 million.