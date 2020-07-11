Our View: Thumbs up to young entrepreneur, new MML president, award-winning food services director

THUMBS UP: Colin Hartlieb, a 2019 Winters Mill High School graduate, has created his own business, Friendly Neighbor Services LLC. He has spent the past eight months developing a mobile app to correlate with the business. Hartlieb said he was motivated when he began doing the family’s outdoor tasks after his father suffered an injury, people noticed and Hartlieb began going door-to-door with business cards, offering his services. His inspiration to create a mobile app stemmed from his desire to create a space where services could be requested, provided and paid for all in one place. Friendly Neighbor Services is an on-demand service provider platform that gives users the chance to become a provider or request services such as basic yard work, landscaping, power washing, dog walking, pet sitting and babysitting. The business has steadily grown, Hartlieb said, and he has more than 100 providers in 11 different cities. Hartlieb said the app should be available for iPhone and Android users July 18-20 via the App Store and Google Play Store. Hartlieb went to Towson University after high school and transferred to University of Maryland, College Park, to study finance. He learned how to financially support the creation of an app and how much he could invest in the business with branding and social media advertisements. He also did a good job educating himself. “I had no knowledge of any of this,” Hartlieb told us. “I learned this all through just doing it, figuring it out through Launchpad at Towson University, asking [my father] questions, googling, YouTube videos, it’s been crazy.”
THUMBS UP: It is rare for a Carroll countian, particularly one from tiny Union Bridge to ascend to the role of Maryland Municipal League president. But Union Bridge Mayor Perry Jones became president on June 30. He joins Edward L. Williar of Union Bridge (1961-62), Neal W. Powell, of Taneytown (1972-73), Lloyd R. Helt, Jr. of Sykesville (1984-85), James L. MacCarron of Taneytown (1997-98) and Jack A. Gullo, Jr. of New Windsor (1999-2000) as Carroll County municipal leaders who’ve been MML president. Jones represents 157 municipalities in the state of Maryland, working to package bills that might affect the towns, put those bills together and lobby with state legislatures. He said he hopes to continue to lead the MML in the largely nonpartisan way it has been. “When we go into the office [in Annapolis], because we’re representing 157 municipalities, we forget the D’s [Democrats] and the R’s [Republicans],” Jones told us. “When we go in that office, we’re people. We’re trying to take care of what’s good for the towns. So, it’s not whether we’re Republicans, Democrats or whatever, that’s left outside and we put our bills together, we work together as a group.” That’s not only a refreshing way to look at it, it’s the right way to look at it. We congratulate the former county commissioner and longtime mayor and have no doubt his term will be a successful one.
THUMBS UP: Karen Sarno, who has for nine years served as supervisor of Food Services for Carroll County Public Schools, was named the 2019-2020 Director of the Year, an award presented by the Maryland School Nutrition Association. Sarno has played a key role in getting more kids access to food, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she was “flattered and honored” to receive the award, but wanted to bring recognition to the food service programs across the state and how they have risen to the challenges of the pandemic. Their work “has moved beyond the normal mission of school food service and really becoming overall community feeding,” she told us. When choosing Sarno for the Director of the Year award, the selectors looked at program enhancement, staff development, school involvement, Maryland School Nutrition Association involvement, and community outreach. They recognized the special things she does to engage the community liked themed days in the lunchrooms, like special giveaways or a menu item like a doughnut on Fastnacht Day. She encourages Food Services staff members to earn their professional certification and devotes a portion of each staff meeting to helping them prepare for the process. She also plans activities for students each year through the Farm to School Program.