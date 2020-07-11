Our View: Thumbs up to young entrepreneur, new MML president, award-winning food services director

THUMBS UP: Colin Hartlieb, a 2019 Winters Mill High School graduate, has created his own business, Friendly Neighbor Services LLC. He has spent the past eight months developing a mobile app to correlate with the business. Hartlieb said he was motivated when he began doing the family’s outdoor tasks after his father suffered an injury, people noticed and Hartlieb began going door-to-door with business cards, offering his services. His inspiration to create a mobile app stemmed from his desire to create a space where services could be requested, provided and paid for all in one place. Friendly Neighbor Services is an on-demand service provider platform that gives users the chance to become a provider or request services such as basic yard work, landscaping, power washing, dog walking, pet sitting and babysitting. The business has steadily grown, Hartlieb said, and he has more than 100 providers in 11 different cities. Hartlieb said the app should be available for iPhone and Android users July 18-20 via the App Store and Google Play Store. Hartlieb went to Towson University after high school and transferred to University of Maryland, College Park, to study finance. He learned how to financially support the creation of an app and how much he could invest in the business with branding and social media advertisements. He also did a good job educating himself. “I had no knowledge of any of this,” Hartlieb told us. “I learned this all through just doing it, figuring it out through Launchpad at Towson University, asking [my father] questions, googling, YouTube videos, it’s been crazy.”