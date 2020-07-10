Our View: Westminster man’s case, sentencing a cautionary tale, reminder ‘there are lines that cannot be crossed’ l COMMENTARY

According to The Sun, details from court documents indicate the call was made to Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat. Authorities said Varnum called the sponsor of the Vaccinate All Children Act, and in a transcript of the call, Varnum said he would travel to Miami to kill her. Wilson was the lead sponsor of the bill, and the only one of the sponsors who is from Miami. Varnum later made a post on Facebook about the bill and compared it to the Holocaust. “All our guns are next!” he wrote.