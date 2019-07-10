Editorial: Implications of argument used by defense at Kenneth Fischer sentencing hearing offensive

Montemarano said Fischer struggled to accept his sexual orientation as a closeted gay man. “For 40 years, Ken Fischer tried to be someone he was not and it tore him apart,” Montemarano argued in front of Judge Richard D. Bennett. Montemarano also assessed some of the blame to both Carroll County, where Fischer grew up, and the school system for which Fischer worked for 17 years, saying Fischer lived in a community that would not have been accepting of him and that Fischer feared coming out as gay would end his career. The implication that homosexuals would be any more unable to control themselves around minors of the same sex than heterosexuals would around minors of the opposite sex is offensive. It hearkens to a time not so long ago when being gay was considered ample reason to bar a person from holding a job supervising kids.