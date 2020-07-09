Our View: New fire and EMS director has critical role, challenge ahead

Make no mistake, it’s a tremendously important position that he earned over many qualified applicants. He will shape policy and be instrumental in bringing Carroll County’s 14 fire companies together under the county’s newly established Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Carroll County’s fire and rescue system is not broken, but it is in need of change. The ranks have been thinned as volunteerism has dropped markedly, the result of numerous factors, not least of which is the rigorous, time-consuming training needed to be a firefighter.