Our View: Pediatricians’ guidance should be taken into account when schools reopen l COMMENTARY

A survey of CCPS students’ parents found that 49% of those responding would be comfortable “reopening for all students,” about 33% would be comfortable “reopening in a limited manner” and about 18% would “prefer virtual instruction.” If given discretion, CCPS should take that into account, although the main factor in how Carroll opens should be where the county stands and is trending in terms of coronavirus cases. Guidance from local and state health departments as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should also be given great weight.