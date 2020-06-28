Our View: Feeling cautious but hopeful about new proposal for former North Carroll High School

It’s not the first time that the addition of turf fields at the site has been discussed, but make no mistake — the addition of outdoor turf fields would be no small thing. Carroll County is noticeably lacking in them, often leading athletics programs to send athletes around the state for competitions. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to offer the same experience but with a fraction of the travel time? Brand-new turf fields in Hampstead might even be able to allow tournaments and other events to be hosted in Carroll, likely providing a economic boost for nearby businesses.