Our View: McDaniel College sends out message students wanted to hear

While any plan made now for the fall has to come with an asterisk given that we have no idea what shape our county, state, region and nation will be in regarding COVID-19 in a few months, McDaniel College’s announcement on Wednesday that students will be back on campus in mid-August with in-person classes largely available had to be exactly what said students were hoping to hear.
The college’s Return to the Hill Task Force, led by Executive Vice President/Provost Julia Jasken with guidance from state and county health officials, produced a plan that includes a mix of online and in-person classes and changes to campus life.
While safety of the students and staff was the priority, the task force appeared to give significant weight to input provided by students. Surveying them showed what everyone probably knew intuitively: They want to be living on campus and sitting in class listening to professors rather than being far away, tethered to the school and classes by only the internet.
“One of the things that has been very clear to us, both with our incoming students and our returning students, they are very eager to get back to in-person instruction and to the residential experience,” Jasken said, referring to survey results.
Classes at McDaniel this fall will take three forms: traditional, hybrid and fully online. In general, the college is looking to host more lower level classes as hybrids. Most of the fully online classes will be upper level. all graduate and professional studies classes were already online, so the structure will not change.
“As many traditional in-person classes will be offered as possible as long as physical distancing can be maintained,” according to a news release from the college.
In an effort to complete the semester before cold weather arrives, when many health experts believe a second wave of the novel coronavirus is most likely, the semester, which will begin Aug. 20, will be broken into two seven-week sessions with no fall break. A student who might normally take four classes per semester will take two during each session. Students will be done before Thanksgiving, rather than in mid-December.
There will, of course, be numerous safety protocols put in place.
For example, faculty, students and anyone else on campus will be required to wear face masks while inside buildings that are not their immediate living space. Housekeeping staff will be expected to clean and sanitize more frequently, focused on high-touch areas. Students will live along or with one roommate (no triples or quad rooms) and will not be allowed to host off-campus guests. The college is also reserving beds for quarantining students if needed.
The college’s Wednesday release announcing the fall return said it will be “absorbing over $1 million in expenses on efforts related to health and safety to ensure the residential and academic experience is as safe as possible.”
Make no mistake, it’s in McDaniel’s interest to do all it can to make students feel welcome, comfortable and safe. The pandemic is a challenging time for colleges and universities throughout the country. While Jasken said the school is “really happy with the number of deposits we have,” McDaniel, like the rest, won’t know how many incoming freshmen or how many returning students will be on campus until they actually show up.
A survey by Junior Achievement and the PMI Educational Foundation of graduating high school seniors that came out this week showed that 49% of them had changed their plans based on COVID-19, with more than a third of those saying they planned to go to work rather than attend college full-time this fall. Of course, many of those surveyed probably were concerned about a repeat of this spring, when the virus began to spread and everything went online.
With its Wednesday announcement, McDaniel sent a message to its students, addressing their most pressing questions with the answers they wanted to hear.