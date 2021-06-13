Our View: Unvaccinated should thank those allowing them to return to normalcy

“We’re going to work hard this summer to increase these numbers by providing clear information on these vaccines, and convenient ways to get vaccinated,” County Health Officer Ed Singer told us. “The more people in our community who get vaccinated, the less likely we will see case numbers spike again, and have to return to restrictions in the fall. But we’re going to keep watching our data in case we see an impact from new coronavirus variants, increased activities and travel, or other things that might cause cases to rise.”