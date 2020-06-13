Our View: Thumbs up to fun municipal events during pandemic, Maryland Youth of the Year, schools that went above and beyond

THUMBS UP: In addition to the fear of sickness and unprecedented job loss, the coronavirus pandemic, understandably, also placed a lengthy moratorium on fun for most of us. We like the way some municipalities have looked for opportunities to help their residents come together and have a good time. Among the many are two we wrote about this week: Sykesville’s virtual dance competition and a drive-in movie in Taneytown. Sykesville came up with The “Downtown Disco-rona Dance off,” as a way to get people to have some sense of togetherness during the pandemic. Town Council member Stacy Link, who participated, told us there is "no better cure for the corona blues than the little bit of laughter and positivity found at the end of the day, when we scroll through our social media feeds.” Judges crowned age group winners for four weeks and then The Socially Distanced Moms of Howard County earned the grand prize. “Part of the whole thing we were doing was to fight depression and just social loneliness. Then the other portion of it was to support our local businesses during the tough time,” Troy Welsh, host of the dance-off and event coordinator for the Downtown Sykesville Connection, told us. The Taneytown Parks and Recreation department held a free drive-in movie on Friday outside Thunderhead Bowl & Grill, possibly the first of several. They placed a 50-vehicle limit on attendance and had that many registered days in advance. The feedback was so positive they are going to line up another drive-in movie in Memorial Park, according to Parks and Rec Director Lorena Vaccare. “Drive-in theaters are having a renaissance right now as coronavirus social distancing restrictions make them a safe place to go to the movies, at admission rates that are affordable for those struggling with financial burdens,” Vaccare told us, noting the importance of "engaging with, listening to, and supporting our community.”