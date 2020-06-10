Our View: Be safe and know the risks when grilling, using fire pits

The weather has been beautiful as we move toward the beginning of summer and with restaurant seating limited to outdoors, many are taking the opportunity to grill food for dinner. Additionally, after having been isolated from friends and family for so long, outdoor fire pits are getting a workout as people can sit around them, socially distanced, roasting marshmallows and hot dogs while chatting.
Nothing wrong with any of that. In fact, it’s all very welcome coming off nearly three months the likes of which most of us had never seen.
But, while grilling out and utilizing fire pits as a way of socializing are in and of themselves great ideas, there is also a fire danger anytime there are ashes to be disposed of.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, smoking materials account for only 5% of all house fires, but for nearly one-quarter (22%) of all deaths from house fires. House fires cause, on average, more than 2,500 civilian deaths, more than 10,000 injuries; and nearly $7 billion in direct property damage each year, according to NFPA statistics.
Unfortunately, we saw an example locally of what can happen when a house fire that officials attributed to fire pit ashes displaced two Taneytown residents Sunday night.
Thankfully, no one was injured. The homeowner was alone in the house when a smoke detector alerted him to the fire, according to Mike Glass, public information officer for Taneytown fire company, one of six fire companies to respond. The other resident was away at the time, he said. Also thankfully, a sprinkler system helped to contain the fire to the garage although it did spread to second floor bedrooms, according to Glass, and damage was estimated to be around $100,000.
Officials said the fire was preventable.
“Investigators determined the cause of the fire was due to ashes from a fire pit being discarded into a trash can within the garage,” according to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Fires caused by ashes are not uncommon. The fire marshal’s office issued reminders of how to discard ashes, noting that all ashes and coals should be treated as if they are hot, even when you think they have had enough time to cool.
“Your house, deck or garage are unsafe locations for storing ashes while they cool and have been the site of many recent and devastating fires both locally and nationally. Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside and at least 10 feet from your home or nearby buildings,” the release states.
We urge everyone to heed that advice and to pay attention to the following state fire marshal recommendations.
- Do not discard ashes into any combustible container such as a paper or plastic bag, a cardboard box, or a plastic trash can.
- Do not place ash containers on decks, porches or in garages.
- Put ashes into a non-combustible metal container with a lid.
- Pour water into the container to make sure the ashes are cool.
- Keep your can outside the home, away from your fireplace or stove and anything combustible.
- Teach all family members to be safe with ashes from your fireplace or wood stove.
We want everyone to enjoy their summer and make good use of their barbecue grills and fire pits. Safely.