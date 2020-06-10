Our View: Be safe and know the risks when grilling, using fire pits

Thankfully, no one was injured. The homeowner was alone in the house when a smoke detector alerted him to the fire, according to Mike Glass, public information officer for Taneytown fire company, one of six fire companies to respond. The other resident was away at the time, he said. Also thankfully, a sprinkler system helped to contain the fire to the garage although it did spread to second floor bedrooms, according to Glass, and damage was estimated to be around $100,000.