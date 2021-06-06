Our View: Resilient 2021 grads will be ready for life’s challenges | COMMENTARY

Virtual learning was vastly improved this year and we commend CCPS for doing whatever they could in a county that has some broadband deserts to be sure students had online access, but seeing classmates and instructors on a screen simply isn’t the same as in-person learning. The challenges were many, the uncertainty unsettling. The livestreamed Board of Education meetings likely never had more students watching as they tuned in time and again to see what changes would be coming in the next few days.