Our View: We can learn from perspective shown by some grads, who missed out on so much

These kids, actually — now — these adults, have a lot going for them. Excellent students. Lots of extracurricular activity, often in student government. Many of them athletes, musicians, members of various clubs. All of them with bright futures, having overcome various issues to get to this point, not least of which missing the final three months of school, sports and other spring activities, senior prom, graduation, etc., because of the pandemic. We will also be devoting an entire section of a Sunday newspaper and a solid chunk of online territory, to graduates later this month.