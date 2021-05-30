Remember the fallen heroes on Memorial Day while starting summer, restarting normalcy

While some ceremonies, such as the longstanding parade in Westminster, were canceled for a second year in a row, others are carrying on. There will be the traditional ceremony at Pleasant Valley Ceremony, including the placement of flags on veterans’ graves, on Sunday afternoon. There will be the traditional ceremony Monday at Historic Pine Grove Chapel in Mount Airy, including the playing of “Taps,” on Monday. There will be a ceremony Monday morning at the War Memorial in Taneytown Memorial Park, complete with gun salute, as well as the resumption of the once-traditional parade down Main Street, beginning at 1 p.m.