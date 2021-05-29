Our View: Thumbs up to double graduation ceremony, 12-year-old’s nonprofit, wildlife video stars | COMMENTARY

THUMBS UP: For much of the past collegiate year, it wasn’t clear if McDaniel College would be able to hold a proper graduation ceremony for its Class of 2021, after holding no real commencement for its Class of 2020 because of of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the college was able to honor both classes with a pair of outdoor ceremonies on the same day, last Saturday. At Kenneth R. Gill Stadium, the college honored nearly 700 students receiving bachelor’s degrees and some 450 receiving master’s degrees, the 150th and 151st commencement in school history and the final ones for outgoing President Roger Casey. “McDaniel has learned so much from knowing you,” he said in a speech to the Class of 2020. “Our world has so much to gain from your lives ahead. It has been an honor serving you as your president. Me. We. I am McDaniel. We are McDaniel.” Given how much COVID-19 affected the past two graduating classes, it was appropriate that Ed Singer, Carroll County’s health officer who has been a central figure locally during the pandemic as well as a 1987 alumnus, was given the Trustee Alumni Award during the 2021 ceremony. “Use your skills to help solve problems and make the world a better place,” he told graduates “Be nice to other people and you will create relationships that will change your life for the better. And do both of these things at the same time by getting vaccinated.”