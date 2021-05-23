Our View: Give each other a break during transition period as pandemic wanes | COMMENTARY

The past 14 months have tested us in unprecedented ways. Our very humanity has been tested. We haven’t always passed. And the test isn’t quite over.
Yes, Carroll County is in a much better place than it was six months or even six weeks ago. Based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Carroll has dropped from “high” risk of transmission in early April, to “substantial” risk, to “moderate” risk. Last week produced the fewest cases of COVID-19 in Carroll since early October. Cases in Carroll County Public Schools have been dropping significantly.
More than half of all Carroll residents have had at least one dose of vaccine — and that number will go up after more than 1,100 kids aged 12 to 17 got jabbed at TownMall of Westminster on Wednesday — with 42.5% fully immunized.
And restrictions have been substantially reduced by Gov. Larry Hogan and followed by Carroll County government, meaning masks are no longer necessary in most settings. This is where it gets a little tricky for people.
For some, the governor’s order on masks came too early, long before the fabled herd immunity has been reached. They don’t feel safe or comfortable walking around in a store with unmasked shoppers, half of whom, statistically, have not yet received even a single dose. They’re used to side-eyeing, maybe even criticizing, any unmasked face they see. That has to stop, but fellow citizens must try to understand the reason for their concern.
For others, rule changes needed to be immediate. Businesses with signs on doors saying face coverings are required are to be boycotted or intruded upon sans masks. Which can cause frustration and anger. That also has to stop, but fellow citizens must try to understand the reason for their frustration.
Health Officer Ed Singer addressed this Thursday during the meeting of the Board of Commissioners.
“Some national chains are requiring their businesses to still require masks in their stores. It’s going to be a transition period. Not everything is going to change overnight,” Singer said, expressing hope that nothing like a video he saw online of a violent scene in Baltimore that erupted because of this frustration will happen in Carroll. “Please be respectful.”
It’s worth remembering that, as Singer said, it’s still “highly encouraged” that those who are not vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors. There are no vaccine passports, of course, but Commissioner President Ed Rothstein called on people to use their “integrity” as to whether they should be wearing masks.
In other words, it’s the honor system. We need to trust each other to be honest about their chances of infecting others just as we’ve had to, for 14 months, trust that people would stay home from work, or keep their kids home, if COVID-like symptoms were apparent.
We need to get used to crowds once again. We need to get used to the majority of people not wearing masks. And we need to be understanding of small-business owners, or chains, that continue to enforce mask rules. This is how we return to normalcy following a pandemic that produced fear and restrictions that many got used to and became comfortable with.
We need to demonstrate our humanity. And, of course, that’s not all we need to do.
“We need to keep encouraging people who are eligible to get vaccinated,” Singer said, “so we can put this disease behind us.”