Our View: Carroll County women making election history | COMMENTARY

Becker and Link were hardly the only non-male winners around Carroll County. In fact, eight of the 18 council seats won during the county’s seven municipal elections this month went to women. And when Manchester goes to the polls May 18, it’s a virtual certainty incumbent Debra L. Howe will join those ranks given that she is one of only two candidates who registered to run by the filing deadlines and three councilmembers will be seated. So seven of Carroll’s eight municipalities will have elected at least one woman this time — with Union Bridge electing three.