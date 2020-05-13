Our View: Dissent over decisions is fine, threatening public officials is deplorable

For the second time in a little over a month, response from an engaged citizenry paying attention to actions being taken by a governmental body has contributed to a change in course by that body. Nothing wrong with that.
Unfortunately, for the second time in a little over a month, at least some of those angered by actions being taken by a governmental body apparently resorted to personal threats. There’s something seriously wrong with that.
The Westminster Mayor and Common Council on Monday night reached a compromise that apparently will result in the Family Fitness Center, housed in the basement of the old armory on Longwell Avenue, remaining open. It seems sensible enough, although worry was expressed that this is just pushing a problem down the tracks for someone else to deal with and that very well may be true.
According to numbers previously discussed by the council, the center has been running at a deficit of some $200,000 annually for the last seven fiscal years. The plan is to take the $209,000 the center was expected to lose in FY21 out of the overall budget of the Recreation and Parks Department, giving its director, Abby Gruber, and staff the task of rearranging their budget.
That decision came about after citizens expressed their displeasure about the mayor and council’s decision the previous Monday to write fitness center services out of next year’s budget completely.
Member after member came forward, reaching out via phone, email and social media, even starting a petition, in an effort to be heard on possible solutions. There were 165 pages worth of comments regarding the fitness center in the public record section of the memo packet for Monday’s meeting. Many of them said they would gladly pay increased fees or monthly rates to keep the gym open. We’ll see. The department has essentially been given two years to make it work. It won’t be easy. The fitness center doesn’t have to turn a profit, but it can’t continue to be a prolific money-loser going forward.
Ordinarily, we would see this as a win-win: Governmental body makes a difficult decision, residents react negatively, prompting leaders to come up with a more palatable solution. Civil discourse, right? Except things apparently didn’t remain civil at all times.
Westminster Mayor Joe Dominick said he and his family had received threats over the situation. That’s reprehensible.
It was reminiscent of a similar situation involving the Board of County Commissioners last month. The commissioners, early in the COVID-19 pandemic, were concerned about potential danger to citizens caused by huge numbers of residential haulers coming to the Northern Landfill. Initial steps didn’t solve the problem, so they decided to close the landfill for two weeks and Commissioner President Stephen Wantz apparently angered some people with his word choice.
Another group of engaged citizens had a strong response, calling, flooding inboxes, saturating social media. That ultimately led to county government moving up its timetable, coming up with some sensible adaptations and reopening the landfill a week early. Again, however, the discourse did not remain civil.
Wantz said he received threats against himself and his family.
We can’t be strong enough in our condemnation of those who would threaten elected officials. Sadly, we live in an era when threats are too often acted upon. And even if they are idle threats, it’s a form of intimidation that has no place in the process.
We hope any threats have been addressed or are being looked into by law enforcement. And while we encourage citizens to let their elected officials at the municipal, county, state and federal levels hear from them about issues, we urge everyone to keep it civil.