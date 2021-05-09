Our View: Carroll County BOE decision to get kids back to classrooms looking better all the time | COMMENTARY

Carroll’s BOE took some risks, made some missteps along the way and will have to mollify some who they angered, but their overall strategy of trying to get kids back into classrooms sooner than the rest of the state is looking better all the time. Grades are improving and cases of COVID-19 in CCPS are dropping. There will be plenty of “learning loss” to contend with, but not as much as there would have been had CCPS stayed fully virtual as long as some nearby counties.