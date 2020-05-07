Our View: Perfect time to help organizations in need of funds, volunteers

We encourage anyone who is able to reach out to local nonprofits or fire companies and give what they can, but we also realize that money might be more of a scarcity right now than time. Volunteering, even virtually, is also a major need. And, according to studies, volunteering also helps those doing the volunteering, Helpguide.org says volunteering connects people, it is good for mind and body, it can advance a career and it can bring fun and fulfillment to life.