Our View: Summer in Carroll County wouldn’t be the same without carnivals, nor would fire companies

We are now into May and ordinarily that would mean most of the fire companies in Carroll County would be busy preparing for their biggest fundraisers, the annual summer carnivals that are such a tradition in our community and run pretty much every week from late-May through mid-August.
But there’s nothing ordinary about this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the cancellation of longstanding events each week — many of them important fundraisers from Walk A Mile In Her Shoes for Rape Crisis Intervention Services to Taste of Carroll for Carroll Hospice to the numerous golf tournaments and breakfasts and dinners so many organizations count on for help with funding their various missions.
The volunteer fire companies are no different and the current crisis has put into serious jeopardy the carnivals at which residents play games, eat funnel cake, enjoy time with their family and community and, crucially, spend money that goes straight into the hands of the fire companies running the show.
The New Windsor Fire Department and the Union Bridge Fire Company have canceled their carnivals, and the Gamber and Community Fire Company has postponed its carnival. With no way of knowing when the coronavirus crisis, or executive orders from Gov. Larry Hogan keeping Marylanders at home except in the case of essential functions, other companies are still pondering what to do.
The Gamber and Community Fire Company is traditionally the first carnival of the season but, with that date fast approaching and unsure of whether social distancing will have been lifted, decided to postpone instead. Having postponed multiple bingo events, the company is considering a date in September for its carnival.
For Union Bridge, Mayor Perry Jones said it’s going to be "somewhere around $65,000 to $70,000 profit that the fire department couldn’t make in the next couple of months. It’s going to really hurt our budget, it’s going to hurt our paid employees that we have.”
New Windsor canceled not only the carnival but several other fundraising events. Fortunately they "are in relatively good financial shape and should be okay,” said New Windsor Councilman Ed Palsgrove, who is also the department’s public information officer.
Among the companies still trying to decide what to do, Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company public information officer Doug Alexander said MAVFC has “already lost over $20,000” from fundraisers they weren’t able to have, loss of rentals, etc. He said the loss of the carnival would be a “major league hit” given that they usually profit "somewhere in the neighborhood of about $90,000 to $100,000 on our carnival.”
Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department also has not made a decision. President Kevin Shiloh said the loss funds from the carnival, if canceled, would complicate paying to keep equipment up and running, making loan payments, conducting maintenance and making future purchases.
The Hampstead Volunteer Fire Company has more time as its carnival is traditionally last on the summer calendar. “We’re watching very closely, and we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to proceed with it, but just like everywhere, the safety of our members and the community is of upmost importance,” Chuck Fusco, fire company public information officer, told us.
For those already canceled, and those that may be, the companies are brainstorming ways to make up for the lost funds that are included in each year’s budget, but there is really nothing that could replace these carnivals.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
To be sure, it wouldn’t be the same in Carroll County without summer fire carnivals. But missing out on a Ferris wheel ride or a popular band or a goldfish doesn’t compare to what the fire companies will lose.