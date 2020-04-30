Our View: Carroll County rallying to support those in need of food

Grace Lutheran began taking food donations on April 17, and plans to do so from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday going forward, according to Ann Gilbert, organizer of the drive. Gilbert noted that while some loaded up on food initially, “that two-week supply is starting to dwindle and if they’re not working, that $1,200 stimulus is probably going to go to their mortgage or their rent. They still need money for food.” Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can reach Gilbert by email at athomas3g@gmail.com.