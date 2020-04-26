Our View: A call for more transparency from Carroll County Health Department

We believe the Carroll County Health Department should be providing more information regarding cases of COVID-19 in the interest of public safety. We’re in the middle of a pandemic, literally a life-and-death situation, and the public’s right to know where outbreaks are occurring outweighs perceived worries about confidentiality that we believe to be unfounded.
For example, we see no reason to suppress the number of cases in particular ZIP codes until a certain, arbitrary threshold (eight) is met to protect confidentiality. Even in a ZIP code of only a few thousand, indicating one or five positive tests identifies no one. Suppressing the data of positive tests can also give a false sense of security. Does no one in New Windsor have COVID-19? The health department isn’t saying.
We also see no reason for the not to disclose which long-term care facilities have seen coronavirus cases and, in particular, how many staff members have been afflicted. We believe this information could help members of the community make informed decisions. This is a change in policy after releasing the number of cases in the first two elder care facilities affected on a daily basis.
"Data specific to the county’s first two outbreaks was released due to the scope of the containment and mitigation responses, which caused details to rapidly become public knowledge,” a health department spokesperson said. In terms of “public knowledge,” all one has to do is go online to find reports of outbreaks and/or deaths at local facilities. Are the reports true? Impossible to know. Which is why the health department should keep the record straight. The agency’s refusal to do so only fuels speculation that facility names are being withheld to protect their viability.
A spokesperson said Carroll County is following guidance from the state. Maryland health officials recently denied a request from The Baltimore Sun for a list of nursing homes with coronavirus outbreaks. Heather Shek, assistant director of the state health department’s office of governmental affairs, told The Sun providing the list “could lead to the identification of specific persons who have tested positive" and that disclosure "does not help to protect the public since visitors have not been permitted at these facilities for several weeks.”
We disagree. Noting that two or 10 or 50 staff members are infected does not identify anyone and “visitors” aren’t the only ones at risk. Contractors and staff are coming and going, then, potentially, interacting with the public, and many staffers work at multiple facilities.
Maryland and Carroll health officials have flexibility. States including California, Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey are sharing the exact information The Sun requested. Additionally, a random sampling of counties throughout the nation shows transparency that could help Carroll residents.
In Adams County, Pennsylvania, the number of available beds and ventilators, and how many are in use by COVID-19 patients, is listed each day. In Louisville, Kentucky, the number of first responders and law enforcement officers who have tested positive is provided, including how many are in isolation. In Franklin County, Ohio long-term care facilities, differentiated by the type of care, are listed with how many residents and staff have tested positive. In Orange County, California, every test and whether positives came from person-to-person spread are posted. The latter two counties list every positive test by ZIP code, with no suppression.
Pulaski County, Missouri, is as transparent as any we saw. Its health department’s Facebook page gives a weekly listing of new cases and where those who have recently tested positive have been. For example, it would note that on Tuesday a person testing positive was at a specific bank, coffee shop and/or grocery store.
During this health crisis, we believe the more information, the more transparency, the better. We aren’t asking for names or to trample on civil rights. We just want every community member to have as much data as possible to make informed judgments. And we believe this information will only become more important once Maryland begins to reopen.