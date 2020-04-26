Our View: A call for more transparency from Carroll County Health Department

In Adams County, Pennsylvania, the number of available beds and ventilators, and how many are in use by COVID-19 patients, is listed each day. In Louisville, Kentucky, the number of first responders and law enforcement officers who have tested positive is provided, including how many are in isolation. In Franklin County, Ohio long-term care facilities, differentiated by the type of care, are listed with how many residents and staff have tested positive. In Orange County, California, every test and whether positives came from person-to-person spread are posted. The latter two counties list every positive test by ZIP code, with no suppression.