Our View: Holding off on funding body-worn cameras for Sheriff’s Office is risky | COMMENTARY

But when asked by the commissioners about funding for the camera program, DeWees remained consistent in his belief that the force he has in place needs a significant pay increase to to get closer to the compensation available to police and corrections officers in neighboring counties. He prioritized that funding out of the belief that cameras won’t do his office much good if he doesn’t have good personnel wearing them. Commissioner Richard Weaver, R-District 2, initially objected somewhat to holding off on funding, but the decision was made based on money and the perceived lack of need for cameras in the past.