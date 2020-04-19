Our View: Remember the less obvious victims who may be struggling with isolation

“One of the concerns I have had, along with Family & Children’s Services, since the beginning of the pandemic is the inability of victims of intimate partner violence to obtain resources they need because of home confinement,” DeLeonardo said via the release. "Due to the stay-at-home order, they and their children are held up with their abuser and this can make it extremely difficult for them to reach out for help. Abusers are typically very controlling, and many may feel that due to the order they can’t leave the home or have no option to obtain protective orders given the court closures.