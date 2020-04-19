Our View: Remember the less obvious victims who may be struggling with isolation

Many of the victims of the coronavirus crisis are obvious, the sick and deceased, the unemployed, the business owners forced to close their doors. Others are less obvious, including people most adversely affected by the isolation, such as those contemplating suicide, those with addiction issues and children and adults with little chance to escape abusers.
Suicide was already on the rise, long before anyone had heard of COVID-19, but many of the contributing issues have only been exacerbated.
“Social distancing may increase economic stress, social isolation and loneliness for some people,” Mark Reger, chief of psychology services at a health care center in Seattle, wrote in a viewpoint published online April 10 in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, noting that community and religious support may be more difficult to find, and anxiety and fear may affect people who already faced mental health or substance use challenges before the crisis. “All of these possibilities are concerning from a suicide prevention perspective, especially among those who were already at high risk before the crisis.”
The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
In terms of addiction, boredom can trigger a surge in use of narcotics or alcohol, and isolation and loneliness can trigger relapse, according to experts. “For people who regularly drink alcohol or partake in drug use as a social activity, being unable to do so may also bring to light underlying substance addiction problems, which is a real challenge to face while self-isolating,” according to a news release from American Addiction Centers.
While living in lockdown, there is concern, for example, that those who formerly just drank socially in group settings are discovering they feel the need to drink while alone. Others may unknowingly experience withdrawal, with bars closed. Additionally, even those who were doing well in recovery may find it difficult to handle the isolation and social distancing without turning back to alcohol and drugs.
For anyone looking for help, the Partnership for a Healthier Carroll has put together a lengthy Behavioral Health Resources & Service Directory.
Another significant fear while under stay-at-home orders is violence toward children and intimate partners. We editorialized earlier this week about how April is Sexual Violence Awareness Month and why that is important, but the problem extends even further.
Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian DeLeonardo sent out a news release Friday to promote a public service announcement video his office, with the help of the Community Media Center, created and posted to Youtube to get a message to those who may be in a dangerous situation so they can get the help they need.
“One of the concerns I have had, along with Family & Children’s Services, since the beginning of the pandemic is the inability of victims of intimate partner violence to obtain resources they need because of home confinement,” DeLeonardo said via the release. "Due to the stay-at-home order, they and their children are held up with their abuser and this can make it extremely difficult for them to reach out for help. Abusers are typically very controlling, and many may feel that due to the order they can’t leave the home or have no option to obtain protective orders given the court closures.
“The confinement in the home, coupled with the stress of job loss and finances, is no doubt leading to much abuse that we may only find out about months from now.”
It’s important to remember that there are many going through significant issues that may not be apparent. We urge them to get help, if they can, and we encourage others to check in and do whatever they can for others during this difficult time.