Our View: Thumbs up to putting technology to good use, reconsidering landfill closure, singing for suppers

THUMBS UP: Hampstead musician Brandon Tomlinson was planning on paying a number of shows this spring to promote a new release, but the coronavirus put his plans on hold. Since he also wanted to help his friends in the Critical Care Unit of Carroll Hospital and their co-workers, he figured out a way to do both. He did a livestream to introduce his new original tracks to anyone who wanted to tune in and, which turned out to be more than 1,700 people, and, in doing so, Tomlinson was able to raise about $2,000 — significantly more than he expected. “It was awesome,” he told us. “We were super surprised.” It was a family affair as Tomlinson’s wife, Rachel, controlled a four-camera set-up that let them switch between angles, their son DJ’ed the backing tracks for his dad to perform over, and their daughter was an operator for one of the cameras. The littlest sibling enjoyed the concert through a pair of earphones. Tomlinson had planned to deliver a meal to the hospital staff, but found a more practical way of doing it by partnering with Greenmount Station restaurant in Hampstead. At half price, Tomlinson purchased a Greenmount Station gift card for all of the 70 members of the critical care staff to be able to use to buy a dinner at their convenience. The remainder of the money went into a Dunkin’ gift card to the unit’s manager to use at her discretion to keep them supplied with coffee. It was a win-win. “To share songs with people, but also do good, that for me is what its really important,” Tomlinson told us.