Our View: Lack of testing to blame for unfolding nursing home tragedy

When the announcement regarding the first two positive tests for the novel coronavirus among Pleasant View Nursing Home residents came nine days ago, the initial hope was that the spread could be contained. When the numbers of residents at the Mount Airy facility testing positive ballooned to 66 the next day and then to 77, the largely unspoken though widely held belief was that perhaps the nursing home had done something wrong or hadn’t done enough to prevent the invasion and spread of COVID-19.