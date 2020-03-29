Commissioners View: Remain calm, reject rumors, adhere to public health expert recommendations during crisis

Editor’s Note: The following is an open letter to the residents of Carroll County submitted jointly by the five members of Carroll’s Board of County Commissioners. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the extraordinary measures being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19, our editorial board deemed it appropriate for Times readers to receive this message directly from their elected officials and are running it in place of our Sunday editorial.
We are writing to reassure all community members that we are committed to assisting our community, state, country and world to deal with the many challenges and daily evolving nature of the COVID-19 virus.
There is a large team of local experts working with an even larger team of state and national leaders to keep everyone as safe as possible.
This is a time of uncertainty and we know that our community, including our loved ones, are concerned about the COVID-19 health crisis.
This is certainly understandable, but it’s important that we remain calm, learn what we can about the situation from accurate and reliable sources and adhere to public health expert recommendations. Please look after your own health and well-being, and the health of people you care about and take simple, common-sense steps to prevent the spread of the any illness.
We are in constant communication with public health and state officials and following the recommended guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect public safety and health.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is taking a leadership role in the charge to combat the virus spread and we encourage you to follow the information on his website: governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
A dedicated COVID-19 page on our website also has important links and updates at: www.carrollcountymd.gov/residents/county-spotlight/covid-19-information.
Please make it a habit to consult the website frequently. You can trust the information you will find there. Reject rumors and false information that is not from a recommended source. Carroll County is trying to be proactive instead of reactive in order to ensure the safety of our citizens.
Please note, this letter is as of March 27, 2020 and restrictions and actions are subject to change at any time. We will do our best to continue to relay information to citizens via the county website, social media and Comcast channel 24.
These are unprecedented times, but we know that by working together and adhering to the recommendations of our health department and national and state leaders, we will successfully weather this crisis. Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones.
Thank you for your continued support in keeping yourself and our community safe.
Sincerely,
The Board of Commissioners of Carroll County
Stephen A. Wantz, president
Edward C. Rothstein (Col. Ret.), vice president
C. Richard Weaver, 2nd vice President
C. Eric Bouchat
Dennis E. Frazier