Our View: Thanks to ‘outstanding’ teachers and to all educating our kids in a most difficult year | COMMENTARY

Eight Carroll County Public Schools educators were honored at the annual Outstanding Teacher Awards on Wednesday night, sponsored by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, earning a $300 check and advancing as finalists for Carroll in the state’s Teacher of the Year competition.
The selected eight: Jennifer Borcik, an eighth grade U.S. History Teacher at Northwest Middle School; Megan Dash, a science teacher in the BEST Program at East Middle School; Dawnella Dill, an English teacher at Century High School; Steve Findeisen, a social studies teacher at Manchester Valley High School; Holly Fuhrman, a media specialist at Shiloh Middle School; Timothy Litzau, a STEM teacher at Linton Springs Elementary School; Sally Powell, an ESOL resource teacher; and Carrie Stitcher, a teacher at Spring Garden Elementary School.
Typically, they would have been honored at a dinner for all nominees, of which there were a record 725. But, just as their profession has been disrupted by COVID-19, so, too, was this ceremony, held virtually. As Chamber President Mike McMullin told us, “They’ve had to pivot and it hasn’t been easy.”
Commissioner Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, said in open session Thursday afternoon, that 725 nominees might not have been enough.
“I’ll go out on a limb and say, with what the teachers have put up with the last year, they probably all should have been nominated. We can’t thank them enough,” Wantz said. “There’s been a whole lot of challenges with their profession so on behalf of all of us, if you were nominated or not, we need to continue to thank our teachers. They’ve had a tough job and, well, I’ll just leave it at that.
“Thank you to the teachers and all the folks that work for CCPS, bus drivers, nurses, everybody.”
We agree with Wantz, about teachers deserving thanks and about the challenges they’ve faced. Trying to help kids learn is difficult enough in ideal times, which we clearly left behind circa mid-March 2020.
Teachers had to become proficient in virtual learning, adapting to online computer systems most were unfamiliar with, often learning on their own time. The all-virtual mode was followed by hybrid, with some students returning to classrooms meaning that teacher attention was divided between those in person and those at home. Many teachers liken this to doing two jobs. And they’ve been given short notice in some cases to prepare for significant changes.
Add to that unprecedented criticism from parents, understandably frustrated by the situation, and from a general public that perceived their requests to teach from home as an abdication of their responsibilities.
Have some teachers taken advantage of the situation? Of course. Find any group of a couple thousand employees and you’ll find some working the system. For the most part, though, Carroll teachers were back in classrooms long before most of their colleagues across Maryland and, by and large, those who have been teaching from home have done so for what they believe to be justifiable reasons, such as compromised family members.
While more kids than usual were failing over the first semester, more A’s were being doled out in upper level courses, too, suggesting that the failing grades could be attributed far more either to students’ inability to learn online or to effort than to teachers. Meanwhile, teachers brought out the best in many.
For teachers, it’s been a difficult, exasperating and sometimes frightening year, filled with long hours and challenges they never expected. So, to the eight award winners, to the other 717 nominees and to everyone engaged in the critical work of educating our children, as Wantz said, we need to continue saying thanks.