Our View: Scammers will take advantage of crisis; use due diligence

“The same will likely hold true now as we expect to see an uptick in scammers taking advantage of the current COVID-19 pandemic with phishing (Email), vishing (Voice), or smishing (SMS) attacks,” said Quentin Rhoads-Herrera, director of professional services at Criticalstart. “We’re anticipating a spike in online financial scams as the federal government works to stimulate the economy. Ideas such as sending checks to Americans ‘immediately’ to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak will surely open the door for online financial scams.”