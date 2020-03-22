Our View: Time for everyone to realize this isn’t ‘a vacation or a spring break’

“Despite all of our repeated warnings for weeks and despite the rapid escalation of this virus across our state, the region, the nation and the world, some people are treating this like a vacation or a spring break with parties, cookouts and large gatherings at some of our parks,” he said. "Let me be very clear. If you are engaged in this type of activity, you are in violation of state law and you are endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders.”