Our View: Significant issues everywhere, gun violence and suicide intrude on Carroll County | COMMENTARY

While consumed with one crisis, we tend to put others on the back-burner. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence and suicide would count as largely being pushed into the latter category over the past year. The only time we seem to have a national conversation about gun violence is after mass shootings, which actually make up a very small number of gun deaths in the United States each year. The majority of people who die by gunshot wounds turned the weapon on themselves, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.