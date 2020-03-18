Our View: We can’t eat in, but we can still patronize some of our favorite local restaurants

Gov. Hogan’s executive order closing down restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters, while prudent to slow the spread of the coronavirus and thereby ensure our health care systems continue to function efficiently, is a devastating blow to local businesses, not to mention those who at those businesses. Many have shut their doors with no idea when they’ll reopen and are in the process of laying off workers.
While there is not much anyone can do for many of those shuttered by executive order, we would encourage Carroll countians to patronize any local businesses that are still in operation as much as possible during these trying, unprecedented times. Customers can be especially helpful to restaurants right now.
Mike McMullin, president of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, released a statement Tuesday expressing sympathy to those physically affected by the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and to those those monetarily affected by the loss of employment and income.
“At a time when we might feel as though things are unfolding that we have no control over, remember that we can control some things like following the safe practices we are hearing from the authorities and supporting small, local businesses that are going to be struggling now more than ever. Buy gift cards and carry-out food from our local restaurants and shop from local retail establishments,” McMullin said.
Many dining establishments with little or no expertise in take-out or delivery will be giving it a try over the next days and weeks in an effort to stay open and keep some employees on the payroll. The business owners will be evaluating and re-evaluating as to whether it’s worth it.
No, you can’t sit down and have the dining out experience you may prefer. But you can still get much of the food you’ve enjoyed for years. And in doing so, you help keep the lights on and keep some workers off the ranks of the unemployed.
Many have already joined those ranks. We spoke to several restaurant owners Monday who had just let many of their employees go.
“They are not going to get paid if I can’t open up. The best thing for them is they’re laid off — at least they can collect unemployment,” Maggie’s Restaurant owner Jim Breuer told us.
Salerno’s owner Bruce Reamer, in the same situation, wonders how those laid off will be able to make it.
“They get unemployment, but a lot of these people live paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “How long will it take to get their unemployment check? Meanwhile the rent accrues, the car payments accrue."
It’s an especially painful time for those restaurants who were counting on St. Patrick’s Day to provide a nice boost. Many are now trying to transition to a largely new business model.
“We plan on keeping carryout and delivery open as long as we are able to,” Anna Cannon, owner of Belisimo’s, told us. “We see it as providing a service to the public. You have to be there in the good times and the bad.”
Belisimo’s has locations in Finksburg, New Windsor, Sykesville and Westminster, with numerous employees to consider. “I have 50 families I have to look out for. This is how they make their living,” she said. “As much as I can be open so they can provide for their families, I will, even if I have to do it for a loss.”
Of course, businesses operating at a loss can’t do so for long. As Breuer said, the restaurant business is precarious to begin with, even in the best of times. For businesses counting on customers to come in and eat, during a period when no one is allowed to do so, these are the worst of times.
Said Reamer: “It’s going to take us years to recoup from this.”
Indeed. But as McMullin noted, while we have no control over most of what’s happening during this crisis, we do have a little control in making sure our favorite local venues are still around when it ends.