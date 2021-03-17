Our View: March conditions can be favorable for fires, so ‘let’s be careful out there’

And the Gamber fire company, amid a busy Saturday, responded to two unrelated, though close in proximity, fires, one in the woods and one at a barn. A large stack of firewood was reported to be also burning at the woods fire. And, according to the notice of investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the barn fire was accidental and began outside, in front of the building, as a result of outdoor open burning. The fire originated in a burn barrel that quickly spread to nearby combustible materials, then spread to the building because of the wind conditions, according to the notice, which estimated that $100,000 in damage to the barn was caused by the blaze.