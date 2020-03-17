Our View: Coronavirus restrictions onerous, but ‘you’re helping people you’ll never meet’ by adhering

All restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms were ordered closed at 5 p.m. Monday by Gov. Larry Hogan, certainly a tremendous blow to the many who count on these establishments for a paycheck as well as a discouraging development for those who planned to make use of those facilities over the next few weeks while schools are closed and so many are home from work. But it was a step deemed necessary by a state that has been ahead of others in reacting to this crisis.