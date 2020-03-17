Our View: Coronavirus restrictions onerous, but ‘you’re helping people you’ll never meet’ by adhering

What’s the old adage about hoping for the best but preparing for the worst? It’s all we can do right now even as it gets harder and harder to recognize our county, our state, our country as elected officials do what they can to keep the coronavirus outbreak somewhat under control and keep it manageable for our health care system.
All restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms were ordered closed at 5 p.m. Monday by Gov. Larry Hogan, certainly a tremendous blow to the many who count on these establishments for a paycheck as well as a discouraging development for those who planned to make use of those facilities over the next few weeks while schools are closed and so many are home from work. But it was a step deemed necessary by a state that has been ahead of others in reacting to this crisis.
Maggie Kunz, public information officer for the Carroll County Health Department, said Monday afternoon that Carroll County still has only one confirmed case of the coronavirus — and he is doing “extremely well.” But make no mistake, there will be many, many more.
“We should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise,” Hogan said at a Monday news conference. “This is going to be much harder, take much longer and be much worse than almost anyone is currently understanding." He said the new restrictions are needed because “we have never faced anything like this before.”
Keep in mind, emergency orders immediately become enforceable law.
Officials at all levels of government continue to urge everyone to practice social distancing and precautionary hygiene. The Carroll County Health Department recommendations include frequent hand washing; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; frequent cleaning of oft-touched surfaces and objects; and preparing a kit of supplies such as water, food and medicine. Of course, everyone should be self-quarantining as much as possible. The fact that there is so little to do should help in that regard.
Kunz told us it’s understandable if people are frustrated by the restrictions put in place, but everyone has a role to play in mitigation.
“We just want people to know that what they’re doing is important," Kunz said. “You’re helping people you’ll never meet.”
Carroll countians began adjusting to a new normal that includes, for the time being, kids home from school. Emergency meal distribution from Carroll County Public Schools will help ensure those who rely on school for food — and anyone under 18, even if not on free or reduced lunches, even if not a CCPS student — won’t go hungry. In fact, the program is immediately expanding, on Hogan’s order, so that children and teens can get three meals a day by stopping at one of the four distribution centers during the prescribed times.
A CCPS spokesperson said some 30 to 60 received meals at each site on Monday. Those in Manchester can go to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 10 a.m.- noon, 3184 Church St. Those in southern Carroll County can go to South Carroll High School, 10 a.m.- noon, 1300 W. Old Liberty Road. Those in Taneytown can go to Taneytown Elementary School, 10 a.m.- noon, 100 Kings Drive. In Westminster, the options are: Robert Moton Elementary, 10 a.m.- noon, 1413 Washington Road; William Winchester Elementary, 10 a.m.- noon, 70 Monroe Street; Bishop Garth Park, noon-12:30 p.m. and Food Van Stop Distribution, Corner of Center Street and Bishop Street; Dutterer Park 1-1:30 p.m. Food Van Stop Distribution, Dutterer Way.
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the Carroll County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 web page at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.