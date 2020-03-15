Our View: Candid talk, decisive action exactly what’s needed from Carroll County leaders

We commend Carroll County and Maryland leaders for decisive, authoritative and, yes, drastic steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
There will be criticism in the moment that closing and canceling pretty much everything, including school for at least two weeks, is an overreaction. We sincerely hope we can look back on this and say it was. But based on the toll this is taking in other parts of the world, particularly in Italy, drastic measures were needed to keep our health care system from being overwhelmed and give the most vulnerable among us the best chance at staying safe.
In a welcome change from the disinformation that came out of a White House trying to downplay the crisis for far too long, nearly a dozen Carroll County leaders spoke candidly about what we’re facing at a Friday news conference announcing. among other things, that the first Carroll resident had tested positive.
“Let’s be clear, life as we know it has changed,” Commissioner President Stephen Wantz said after thanking Gov. Larry Hogan for providing the template to respond to this crisis.
Said County Health Officer Ed Singer: “We’re not going to stop it at this point. There’s no way that it’s going to be contained within the United States." He advised anyone planning a gathering to cancel it as the county endeavors to slow the spread so that our local health care system can keep up.
Sheriff Jim DeWees said residents will see a law enforcement presence at the hospital and in area retail stores, giving sound advice to those raiding shelves: “They’re still manufacturing toilet paper, milking cows, and making bread, so slow down.”
Mark Olszyk, chief medical officer for Carroll Hospital, said the hospital’s COVID-19 command team has been meeting daily since January. The hospital is offering drive-through testing for the coronavirus that takes only about five seconds for prescreened patients who’ve been recommended by their primary care provider.
Scott Campbell, director of public safety, said calls to 911 will be answered and responders will be sent out to help, regardless of the virus spread.
Steven Lockard, superintendent of Carroll County Public Schools, said school buses and buildings will be disinfected while students are out and announced free meal distribution for anyone under 18.
(One positive that could come from all this would be to prioritize future funding to ensure the entire county has access to broadband and every student to appropriate take-home technology so that if something like this happens again, classes can take place online as will be happening in so many colleges and some school districts across the country.)
Access to the county office building and to key meetings will be allowed by appointment only, and all non-critical meetings are canceled. All branches of the Carroll County Public Library are closed. All senior centers were closed on Thursday.
At an earlier meeting Friday, Wantz announced the county was in a state of emergency.
At that meeting, Deputy Health Officer Dr. Henry Taylor urged everyone to follow the recommendations on social distancing and keep 6 feet between oneself and others and reiterated the importance for surfaces to be cleaned frequently, people to cover their coughs and sneezes, and washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds. And Celene Steckel, director of citizen services, said even with senior centers closed, the Bureau of Aging and Disabilities office remains open and county staff are in touch with senior center members to ensure they have food, medication and other essentials.
“Some of the restrictions may be inconvenient," Singer said, “but we can all do our part for our community and for our country and our county."
Anyone who thinks they or a family member might be showing coronavirus symptoms can call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline, which is available 8 am. through 5 p.m., now every day including weekends, at 410-876-4848, or contact their doctor. Updates on the number of Maryland cases and other important information can be found on the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at cchd.maryland.gov/covid-19/.