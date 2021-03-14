Our View: Considering candidacy? Still time to enter Carroll County municipal races | COMMENTARY

As we contend in this space at least every two years, while citizens focus on what is going on in Washington or Annapolis, much of what affects our day to day lives goes on at the local level, in city and town halls, by elected officials who live nearby. Municipal councils will be setting our water rates, paving our neighborhood streets, deciding whether we need more police officers to enforce speed limits near our homes and whether to approve new development. They’ll be making key budget decisions. They will make an impact.