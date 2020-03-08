Our View: No guarantee MDE will lessen Carroll’s stormwater burden after Supreme Court declined to hear case

Carroll County government learned last week its their writ of certiorari — essentially, an appeal to the Supreme Court of the United States — in its quest to change Maryland Department of the Environment requirements for the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System, or MS4 permit, was denied. The Supremes won’t hear the case.
County Attorney Tim Burke had estimated last fall that it would cost the county about $250,000 to litigate if the case was taken up; less than half of that just to file. So, perhaps $100,000 was spent on the effort, which was deemed a good investment by the commissioners in October because the additional cost of the requirements over the five-year life of the MS4 permit was pegged at about $28 million, according to Carroll County Director of Land and Resource Management Tom Devilbiss.
Commissioner President Stephen Wantz, R-District 1, told us upon learning SCOTUS wouldn’t be taking up the case that he is still hopeful an accommodation can be reached between MDE and Carroll, citing his recent conversations with Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles. Perhaps that will be the case, but we have to wonder why this wasn’t the path taken last fall, when the prospect of a Supreme Court victory could still have been used during negotiations.
Some history.
In 2010, MDE proposed changing the language of the MS4 permits, which regulate the discharge of polluted stormwater into waterways under the umbrella of the federal Clean Water Act. Carroll sent its objections to MDE then, and in 2014 it was issued its new MS4 permit with greater requirements, according to Devilbiss. At that point, Carroll County initiated litigation, prevailing in Circuit Court in 2017.
However, MDE took the case to the Court of Appeals. In a 4-3 decision issued Aug. 6, the court sided with MDE, writing in its opinion, "We hold that the Department did not exceed its authority under State and federal law when it issued the permits, nor did it act arbitrarily or capriciously in including the challenged terms in the permits.”
In October, the commissioners voted to petition SCOTUS, with Commissioner Eric Bouchat, R-District 4, saying, “I’m willing to risk $100,000, $200,000 of taxpayers’ funding to potentially win this case and save us upwards to $20 million, plus inflation or index, over time."
It wasn’t unanimous, however, with commissioners Wantz and Ed Rothstein, R-District 5, voting against filing the writ. “We owe it [to Carroll County] to use all the tools available, and I feel like we haven’t,” Rothstein said.
Hindsight is, of course, 20/20, but had the commissioners gone into serious negotiations with the state — as they apparently will now — at that time, Carroll would have been dealing from a stronger position, with a Supreme Court ruling in their favor still a possibility. Now, the state is under no obligation to discuss anything, although Wantz said he is optimistic.
“Sometimes out of things that don’t quite go your way, some positive things occur. And I will say that I have had some really good dialogue with Secretary Grumbles,” Wantz told us. “That to me says that we struck a chord and that they are indeed willing to sit down and speak with us. I am very much looking forward to that.”
Grumbles noted a desire to work with the county on stormwater issues via a news release, saying, “We are more committed than ever to working closely with Carroll County and every other local jurisdiction for environmental stewardship.”
We hope that is the case and something is gained from future talks. Otherwise, the petition to SCOTUS, potentially, will have cost Carroll County a lot more than a hundred grand.