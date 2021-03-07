Our View: One year later, we still have a COVID-19 situation | COMMENTARY

In Carroll County, too many are assuming because the number of new cases has dropped to about one-fifth of where it was at the peak of the post-holiday surge, that the crisis is over. Going from more than 500 cases the first full week of January to just over 100 the past few weeks is a positive development. It does not mean it’s time to declare mission accomplished. As Health Officer Ed Singer told the commissioners last week: “Things are better but they’re certainly not in a great spot at this point. We’re still having substantial spread of this disease in our community.”