Our View: Understandable why many disagree, but juvenile system right for most young offenders

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, research shows those under age 18 in the adult criminal justice system are 34% more likely to be arrested again than those convicted of similar offenses in juvenile court and are 36 times more likely to commit suicide than youth in juvenile facilities. A MacArthur Foundation study found that one-fifth to one-third of those under 16 had as much difficulty grasping complex legal proceedings as adults who had been ruled incompetent to go to court.