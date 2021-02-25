Our View: State vaccination plan not great for Carroll County, but residents have little choice but to utilize it | COMMENTARY

The philosophical shift by the state should not have come as a surprise. As vaccine distribution was working well in other states, Maryland’s rollout lagged and some of the criticism centered on ceding too much control to local leaders. On Jan. 25, the Brookings Institution published an article noting that wealthy, educated Maryland “has done a substandard job of delivering inoculations, while the poor and less educated state — West Virginia — is among the nation’s leaders.” The article posited that one of the reasons for West Virginia’s success was decisions being made at the state level while in Maryland, “issues have been left to its counties.”