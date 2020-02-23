Our View: Tax expansion bill to fund Kirwan would be bad for business

Del. Warren Miller, R-9A, who represents part of Carroll and Howard counties, said those counties are already offering the high-quality education the Kirwan Commission is trying to achieve and that he isn’t sure they will benefit. By and large, though, the issues with Kirwan are not the recommendations themselves, but rather how to pay for them. It’s a source of frustration to residents and elected officials in counties where school systems are thriving that they almost certainly will have to pick up a big portion of the tab for school systems that have been lagging.